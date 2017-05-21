St. Joseph: Where it all started

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Old bottles from the days of Duke's Pharmacy, which once occupied the building, sit on display at Wyldewood Cellars Winery in St. Joseph, operating out of the oldest commercial building in town. Image

ST. JOSEPH — 218 E. Lincoln St. is a time machine.



What’s now a winery has been a bank, a telephone exchange and a drug store, among other things, but it has always been a jewel on what was once the town square, and still shows traces of its past.

Tracie Trotter is the owner of the St. Joseph Wyldewood Cellars Winery, a business which had its start in Kansas.

“I fell in love with this building,” said Trotter, who has production facilities in another building nearby. “It seemed like a perfect spot for a wine shop.”

She points to old medicine bottles from a previous drug store, and what appears to be a night deposit door from a bank once in the spot.

“That building has hardly changed,” said local historian Greg Knott, who has a photo from a glass negative of the building he dates around 1910.

The building has always been at the center of town, next to the interurban station that connected St. Joe with other towns long before the interstates were built. The last of the tracks were taken up in 1962.

Like other Champaign County towns, St. Joseph’s original center was on a river, the Salt Fork.

South of the current village, Joseph Kelley operated a tavern where Abraham Lincoln stopped, “but was one of the few men who never patronized the bar,” a Champaign County history states. Kelley was also the first postmaster.

His four-room tavern was demolished in 1914, a historical marker notes.

“There’s nothing to be seen on the river any more,” said former 35-year mayor B.J. Hackler. “The whole village is east and north of where the tavern was.”

On Illinois Route 150, a wetlands is on the east side of the Salt Fork, and a paintball business on the west.

After the town moved to be nearer the railroad, there was a building boom on Main Street in the 1870s, says Betty Logue, who with her late husband Norman has owned several historic St. Joseph edifices, including formerly the winery, for decades.

The oldest downtown buildings were made of wood, and were gradually replaced with more permanent brick buildings, she said.

There was another boom around 1905, when the future winery went up.

The building still has some arched windows. On the main floor, other traces are hidden but survive.

“There is a drop ceiling, and another above it, then a tin ceiling,” Trotter said. “We don’t have any plans to restore it at this time.”

Logue said she and her husband covered up the tin ceiling during remodeling. She also remembers the old boiler in the basement that Trotter found.

Knott said the old photo of the address came from a collection in a house where China King is now, at 205 W. Warren St. It used to be a house, where Frank Rice, a prominent photographer, lived.

“From about 1870 to 1920, he took a lot of photos of the town,” Knott said.

“My great-uncle Tuck Routh tore it down, and in the attic of the house, he found the photos. I scanned some of them and put them up on Facebook,” a page called “History of St. Joseph, Illinois.”

From the photos over the years, he can see when the address was a bank, an apothecary and a series of drug stores. Logue said it was also a Hallmark store.

“It was right next to the interurban station, where everybody passed, and the corner it sits on was considered the St. Joe village square,” Knott said.

At one time, the square also had the town’s well, according to the town’s history book.

“This is a building everybody would have known,” Knott said. For many older residents, it will always be W.A. Dukes Drug Store, or the old St. Joseph Drug Store.

“We’ve tried to keep the integrity and character of that building,” Trotter said.