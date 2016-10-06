Champaign woman a no-show at resentencing

URBANA — A 30-year-old Champaign woman was resentenced Wednesday to 5 1/2 years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from her former boyfriend’s mother.

Jennifer Phillips, who last lived in the 800 block of Sherwood Terrace, may not know it though, since she didn’t show up for her hearing before Judge Heidi Ladd.

Phillips had pleaded guilty in June to theft over $5,000, admitting that in October 2015 she stole more than $10,000 from a 65-year-old Champaign woman whose son she dated. She was sentenced to four years of probation.

However, when she failed to report to a probation officer, the state tooks steps to revoke that probation. Phillips admitted in July that she hadn’t reported as required and had her case set for resentencing Wednesday.

The penitentiary sentence Ladd imposed on Phillips was not her first.

In July 2014, Phillips was resentenced to two years in prison for stealing more than $14,000 from a then 93-year-old Champaign woman for whom she acted as a caretaker in 2013. Her initial sentence of probation in that case was revoked when she failed to make restitution and continued to use alcohol.

Court records show she also has convictions for forgery and resisting a peace officer.