Heroin, gun lead to Champaign man's arrest

URBANA — A Champaign man with a history of drug and weapon offenses was arrested Thursday by local police for allegedly having heroin and a gun.

Sgt. Matt Henson, supervisor for the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, said officers had been investigating Richard L. Howard, 46, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard, for at least a couple of weeks for alleged drug activity.

They had developed enough information to obtain a search warrant for his home. When they went to serve the warrant about 2 p.m., they found Howard as he arrived at his apartment complex in a vehicle.

Henson said police found less than a gram of heroin on Howard and a gun in his vehicle.

He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

Champaign County court records indicate Howard has prior convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons.