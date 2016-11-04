Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Authorities investigating fatal crash in Champaign County
Fri, 11/04/2016 - 3:39pm | Mary Schenk
20161104-153810-pic-257434444.jpg
Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette
Two cars sit in a field at the southwest quadrant of the intersection of County Roads 900N and 700E, one mile south of the Monticello Road and 1.5 miles west of Interstate 57, on Friday Nov. 4, 2016. 

SADORUS — Champaign County sheriff's deputies are investigating a rural intersection crash that has claimed a life.

Sheriff's Lt. Brian Mennenga confirmed that there was an accident involving two cars about 1:30 p.m. at County Roads 900 N and 700 E. The intersection is about 1 1/2 miles west of Interstate 57 and one mile south of Monticello Road.

Mennenga had no specifics on what happened or who was involved since the deputy investigating was still at the hospital collecting information.

