Authorities investigating fatal crash in Champaign County
|
SADORUS — Champaign County sheriff's deputies are investigating a rural intersection crash that has claimed a life.
Sheriff's Lt. Brian Mennenga confirmed that there was an accident involving two cars about 1:30 p.m. at County Roads 900 N and 700 E. The intersection is about 1 1/2 miles west of Interstate 57 and one mile south of Monticello Road.
Mennenga had no specifics on what happened or who was involved since the deputy investigating was still at the hospital collecting information.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.