UPDATE: Victim in fatal crash ID'd

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Two cars sit in a field at the southwest quadrant of the intersection of County Roads 900N and 700E, one mile south of the Monticello Road and 1.5 miles west of Interstate 57, on Friday Nov. 4, 2016.

SADORUS — A Tolono woman was killed in a rural intersection crash Friday afternoon in Tolono Township.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Mary A. Owens, 51.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Mennenga said there was an accident involving two cars about 1:30 p.m. at County Roads 900 N and 700 E. The unmarked intersection is about 1 1/2 miles west of Interstate 57 and one mile south of Monticello Road.

Northrup said Mrs. Owens was a front-seat passenger in a car driven by her husband that was struck by a second car as they entered the intersection. The male driver of the second car was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for what Mennenga described as non-life threatening injuries.

Mrs. Owens died from traumatic injuries. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday, Northrup said.

A complete report on the crash was not immediately available from the sheriff’s office.