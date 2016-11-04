Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, November 4, 2016 83 Today's Paper

UPDATE: Victim in fatal crash ID'd
| Subscribe

More

UPDATE: Victim in fatal crash ID'd

Fri, 11/04/2016 - 5:28pm | Mary Schenk
20161104-153810-pic-257434444.jpg
Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette
Two cars sit in a field at the southwest quadrant of the intersection of County Roads 900N and 700E, one mile south of the Monticello Road and 1.5 miles west of Interstate 57, on Friday Nov. 4, 2016. 

SADORUS — A Tolono woman was killed in a rural intersection crash Friday afternoon in Tolono Township.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Mary A. Owens, 51.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Mennenga said there was an accident involving two cars about 1:30 p.m. at County Roads 900 N and 700 E. The unmarked intersection is about 1 1/2 miles west of Interstate 57 and one mile south of Monticello Road.

Northrup said Mrs. Owens was a front-seat passenger in a car driven by her husband that was struck by a second car as they entered the intersection. The male driver of the second car was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for what Mennenga described as non-life threatening injuries.

Mrs. Owens died from traumatic injuries. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday, Northrup said.

A complete report on the crash was not immediately available from the sheriff’s office.

More

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments