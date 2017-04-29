Garth breaks for football

Photo by: Mary Schenk/The News-Gazette Garth Brooks hands out awards at Saturday's football camp in Champaign. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Ten-year-old Karlos Winston II of Champaign hadn't heard of the guy who handed him an autographed award for encouraging his teammates at a football camp Saturday morning.

The Martin Luther King Elementary school student was just enjoying working out with University of Illinois football players and staff, meeting new friends and learning new running back moves.

And that's precisely what country music icon Garth Brooks wanted to happen.

Brooks spent about 90 minutes at the Irwin Indoor Football Practice Facility on Saturday, just hours before he was to perform in the second of four frenetic weekend shows across the street.

He was clearly enjoying interacting with and encouraging scores of youngsters participating in the camp, paid for by Brooks' Teammates for Kids Foundation.

"I feel great," Winston said at the end of the four-hour camp and after his dad told him who Brooks was. They were headed home to pull up some YouTube videos of Brooks.

The elder Karlos Winston joked with his son that there were probably a whole lot of people willing to part with cash for the autographed mini-Illini football helmet Karlos II was awarded for being a good team player.

"I'm not really star-struck," said the dad, adding: "It's good to see him out there with the kids."

He enjoyed seeing the faces of the other parents when they realized Brooks was in the building. Neither they nor their children had been told of the star's connection to the event beforehand.

Although 140 children, ages 9 to 13, registered for the event, 93 turned out.

"This camp has one purpose: for these kids to leave with one more friend than they came here with," Brooks told reporters. "It's about relationships. It's about loving one another."

Illini offensive line coach Luke Butkus was working with Brooks on Saturday, along with a dozen of his fellow staffers and players, including quarterback Chayce Crouch and wide receiver Mikey Dudek.

Butkus has seen Brooks in concert a few times and is a big fan. He's pretty sure his Illini players had no idea Brooks would be at the camp.

"Just listening to him, you know he's doing it for all the right reasons," Butkus of Brooks' support of the youth camps. "That's what we do. You have to give back to people."

But the burly Butkus admitted to being "more star-struck than anybody" as he worked alongside Brooks, who whooped it up during relays and walked the field evaluating participants.

Butkus attended Friday night's concert and was awestruck by the energy exuded by the man 18 years his senior. He couldn't pinpoint a favorite Brooks tune but called the star's rendition of "Unanswered Prayers" unbelievable.

Brooks was all about being just a regular guy among the camp participants Saturday.

"I feel very lucky to be the father of three children and a husband to the most perfect woman on the planet," Brooks told reporters. "That said ... the most important thing I've ever gotten to be a part of is Teammates for Kids, 20 years now.

"The greatest thing you'll ever do in your life is help somebody you never know. That's what these kids are doing out here right now to these other kids. They're all babies, even your players," Brooks said of Butkus' UI charges. "They're my daughters' age. It's neat to see them all interacting."

The camp was free for the children, one of about 200 put on each year by the Cincinnati-based Teammates ProCamps. The organization follows Brooks on the road and organizes different kinds of sports camps, using both college and professional athletes, depending on the location.

Asked if he was going to leave Saturday's camp with one more friend than he came with, Brooks slapped the back of Butkus.

"Yes, I am. Right here. This is a good man and he understands. The first thing he said (upon hearing of the camp) is, 'What a wonderful opportunity for my kids,' and that's a beautiful way to look at it."

Brooks also said he won't wait 20 years to return to Champaign.

"My retiring days are over. They're going to have to throw me out," he said.