Shooting reported in east Urbana
UPDATED 12:35 p.m.
URBANA — Urbana police are investigating a shooting in east Urbana Thursday morning that injured a teen.
Lt. Rich Surles said Urbana police and Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Smith Road and Country Squire Drive just before 10 a.m.
A 17-year-old boy said he was walking near that intersection when a vehicle pulled over and a man got out.
The teen said the person who got out of the vehicle began shooting at him “for no apparent reason.”
The teen was hit by gunfire but able to run away and the vehicle took off west on Country Squire.
The teen was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital where he was treated and released.
He was then arrested on an outstanding juvenile warrant in an unrelated matter.
Surles said witnesses were unable to supply a “consistent” description of the vehicle.
The alleged shooter was described as being about 6 feet tall, black with a light complexion, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweat pants.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.
Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
URBANA — Urbana police are investigating a shooting in east Urbana Thursday morning.
Preliminary information is that a teenage male was shot about 10 a.m. at a location south of Washington Street.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
Champaign County sheriff's deputies are helping in the investigation.
We will have more information when it becomes available.
This type of thing will destroy gun rights for law abiding citizens. I want to know - Did the shooter have a gun permit? Did either person have a criminal record? Was the gun legally obtained?
It would be an interesting statistic of how many participants in the last NRA convention had criminal records. I think thing near none. The criminals are the problem not law abiding persons.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.