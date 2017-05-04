Shooting reported in east Urbana

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Urbana police gather at Rainbow Apartments as they investigate a shooting in the area in Urbana on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Image

Image

UPDATED 12:35 p.m.

URBANA — Urbana police are investigating a shooting in east Urbana Thursday morning that injured a teen.

Lt. Rich Surles said Urbana police and Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Smith Road and Country Squire Drive just before 10 a.m.

A 17-year-old boy said he was walking near that intersection when a vehicle pulled over and a man got out.

The teen said the person who got out of the vehicle began shooting at him “for no apparent reason.”

The teen was hit by gunfire but able to run away and the vehicle took off west on Country Squire.

The teen was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital where he was treated and released.

He was then arrested on an outstanding juvenile warrant in an unrelated matter.

Surles said witnesses were unable to supply a “consistent” description of the vehicle.

The alleged shooter was described as being about 6 feet tall, black with a light complexion, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.



URBANA — Urbana police are investigating a shooting in east Urbana Thursday morning.

Preliminary information is that a teenage male was shot about 10 a.m. at a location south of Washington Street.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Champaign County sheriff's deputies are helping in the investigation.

We will have more information when it becomes available.