UPDATED: Urbana shooting victim treated, released, arrested
Thu, 05/04/2017 - 12:51pm | Mary Schenk
20170504-112036-pic-167414656.jpg
Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette
Urbana police gather at Rainbow Apartments as they investigate a shooting in the area in Urbana on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
  • Image
    20170504-112036-pic-136211189.jpg
  • Image
    20170504-112036-pic-439577739.jpg

URBANA — Urbana police are investigating a shooting in east Urbana Thursday morning that injured a teen.

Lt. Rich Surles said Urbana police and Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Smith Road and Country Squire Drive just before 10 a.m., where six to eight shots had been fired.

A 17-year-old boy said he was walking near that intersection when a vehicle pulled over and a man got out.

The teen said the person who got out of the vehicle began shooting at him “for no apparent reason.”

The teen was hit by gunfire but able to run away and the vehicle took off west on Country Squire.

The teen was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital where he was treated and released for a wound to the hip.

He was then arrested on an outstanding juvenile warrant in an unrelated matter.

Surles said witnesses were unable to supply a “consistent” description of the vehicle.

The alleged shooter was described as being about 6 feet tall, black with a light complexion, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

Citizen1 wrote 3 hours 14 min ago

This type of thing will destroy gun rights for law abiding citizens.  I want to know - Did the shooter have a gun permit?  Did either person have a criminal record?  Was the gun legally obtained?

It would be an interesting statistic of how many participants in the last NRA convention had criminal records.  I think thing near none.  The criminals are the problem not law abiding persons.

Chambanacitizen wrote 3 hours 1 min ago

Shut up with your whole agenda. We're tired of hearing it. Also, why does it matter if a victim has a criminal record? You are a bigger threat than anyone in this story.

Joe American wrote 46 min 58 sec ago

Do you always debate with biased and flawed opinions and without facts, or is this just a one time occurrence?

Annotator wrote 29 min 21 sec ago

The article states the victim was arrested for an outstanding warrant on an unrelated charge.  It matters if either one, victim in this case had a warrant, and the shooter, is yet to be identified.  No one wants criminals running the streets of C-U.

The "agenda" you speak of will soon be resolved by the continuing arrest of criminals espousing your polar opposite "agenda".  Possibly including you!

BruckJr wrote 29 min 19 sec ago

Urbana is becoming Champaign.

Bystander wrote 23 min 50 sec ago
Profile Picture

Nobody saw anything + Nobody will say anything + Nobody knows anything = Nobody arrested.