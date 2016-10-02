UI professor among 2016 ACE Award winners

Other Related Content 'BEAR' sightings in Urbana

CHAMPAIGN — Deke Weaver, a University of Illinois professor who has committed himself to a lifelong performance project on 26 endangered animals, is the winner of the 2016 ACE Award in the artist category.

The 2016 lifetime achievement award went to Aurora "Miss V" Villacorta, who was a UI student leader from the Philippines who became a student leader and then longtime, influential ballroom dance instructor on the campus.

One of her former students, Julie Klassen, dedicated her book "The Dancing Master" to Villacorta.

"She was strict and she carried a stick, which she used to tap out the tempo and occasionally to prod a misbehaving pupil," Klassen wrote. "Even so, we loved her and would have danced around the moon for her in hopes of winning one of her rare, magnificent smiles.

"After college, I even went on to teach a few dance classes of my own through community education. And I enjoyed drawing on all of these experiences to write 'The Dancing Master.' Clearly, Miss V had a significant impact on my life."

The other ACE Award winners:

— Advocate, Mike Ingram.

— Volunteer, PechaKucha Night C-U, a project of the Champaign-Urbana Design Organization.

— Business, C-U Mass Transit District.

— Teacher, Stacey Gross.

— Student, Saskia Bakker.

The 2016 ACE Awards Celebration will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at City Center, 505 S. Chestnut St., C. For ticket and other information, go to 40north.org/tickets. The Champaign County arts council, 40 North 88 West, hands out the ACE awards each year to county residents who have made outstanding contributions to the arts.