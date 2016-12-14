The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Champaign and Vermilion counties that will be in effect from midnight Wednesday night through 10 a.m. Thursday.

The advisory calls for wind chills to hit 15 to 30 degrees below zero. Ford and Iroquois counties are under the same advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Frost bite can occur on exposed skin in 30 minutes under these conditions. Hypothermia can also develop if protective clothing is not worn.