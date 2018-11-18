Woman critically injured in shooting near downtown Champaign

Champaign Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that critically injured a woman north of downtown.

Lieutenant Nate Rath says officers responded to the 700 block of North Hickory Street at around 1:45 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Rath says when they arrived on scene, they learned that a 25-year-old woman had been taken to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He says the preliminary investigation reveals the victim was one of several passengers in a vehicle that departed the American Legion on North Hickory Street.

Rath says as the vehicle traveled northbound on Hickory Street, a second vehicle pulled alongside and opened fire into the victim's vehicle, striking the woman. There are no other known injuries at this time.

He says there is not any suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign Police at 351-4545 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS.