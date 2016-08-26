Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, August 26, 2016 83 Today's Paper

HS Football: Centennial Season Opener 2016
| Subscribe

HS Football: Centennial Season Opener 2016

Fri, 08/26/2016 - 5:58pm | Robin Scholz

Centennial vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais in a prep football game to open the 2016 season at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, August 26, 2016.

Sections (3):Prep Sports, Football, Sports

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.