Centennial vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais in a prep football game to open the 2016 season at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, August 26, 2016.
HS Football: Centennial Season Opener 2016
Centennial's seniors cheer for their team during their prep football game at Centennial on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Centennial vs. Bradley- Bourbonnais during their prep football game at Centennial on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Centennial's Micah Brown(24) during their prep football game at Centennial on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Centennial's Corey Hall(83) during their prep football game at Centennial on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Centennial's Jaden Roberts-Thomas(7) reacts to making s tackle to stop a touchdown during their prep football game at Centennial on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Centennial's Christopher Comet gets the ball off before getting hit by Bourbonnais' #77 during their prep football game at Centennial on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Centennial's James Williams(2) runs with the ball during their prep football game at Centennial on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Centennial's Gavin Goddard(25) trees to avoid a tackle by Bradley-Bourbonnais' Camron Harrell(6) during their prep football game at Centennial on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Centennial's Jaden Roberts-Thomas(7) has a ball thrown high for a punt, he recovered the ball and managed to punt it during their prep football game at Centennial on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Centennial's Tyreace James (3) during their prep football game at Centennial on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Centennial's Leo Hall(1) reacts to losing the ball on a fumble during their prep football game at Centennial on Friday, August 26, 2016.
Centennial's head coach, Lekevie Johnson during their prep football game at Centennial on Friday, August 26, 2016.
