UI Volleyball vs Xavier

University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Illini become fired up as they take on Xavier. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's McKenna Kelsey serves in the second game. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Naya Crittenden (left) hits past Xavier defender Kristen Massa in the second game. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jordyn Poulter (#1) sets the ball in the first game against Xavier. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Katie Stadick (#12) hits past Xavier's Alexis Newsome (#7) and Morgan Finn (#3) in the second game against Xavier. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jordan Poulter (#1) sets the ball as teammate Ali Bastianelli prepares to hit. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Brandi Donnelly (#3) passes the ball backed up by teammate Michelle Strizak (#4) in the first game against Xavier. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Michelle Strizak (left) pass. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jacqueline Quade (#7) hits past Xavier defenders. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Head Coach Kevin Humbly works with his team during a time out in the third game. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Brandi Donnelly passes the ball in the first game. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jordan Poulter (floor) dives to save the ball. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Head Coach Kevin Humbly takes a time out during the second game. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.
