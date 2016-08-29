HS Boys Golf: Champaign County 2016

The Champaign County Boys' Golf meet at Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Augut 29, 2016.
Uni High's Varun Chopra, center, and Centrals' Conor Butts watch Centennial's Cam Hedge putt on the 9th hole during the Champaign County Boys' Golf meet at Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Augut 29, 2016.
Centrals' Conor Butts hits up on to the green on the 9th hole during the Champaign County Boys' Golf meet at Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Augut 29, 2016.
Centrals' Conor Butts uses a rangefinder before teeing off on the 10th hole during the Champaign County Boys' Golf meet at Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Augut 29, 2016.
Centrals' Conor Butts watches his ball after teeing off on the 10th hole during the Champaign County Boys' Golf meet at Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Augut 29, 2016.
Central's Ben Carnahan on the 9th hole during the Champaign County Boys' Golf meet at Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Augut 29, 2016.
Uni High's Varun Chopra uses a rangefinder on the 10th hole during the Champaign County Boys' Golf meet at Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Augut 29, 2016.
Uni High's Varun Chopra tees off on the 10th hole during the Champaign County Boys' Golf meet at Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Augut 29, 2016.
Uni High's Varun Chopra putts on the 10th hole during the Champaign County Boys' Golf meet at Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Augut 29, 2016.
Uni High's Varun Chopra, right, and Centennial's Cam Hedge chat as they wait to tee off on the 10th hole during the Champaign County Boys' Golf meet at Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Augut 29, 2016.
Centennial's Connor Hagan 9th hole during the Champaign County Boys' Golf meet at Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Augut 29, 2016.
Centennial's Connor Hagan 9th hole during the Champaign County Boys' Golf meet at Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Augut 29, 2016.
Centennial's Cam Hedge watches his ball as he tees off on the 10th hole during the Champaign County Boys' Golf meet at Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Augut 29, 2016.
Centennial's Cam Hedge hits up on tho the greenon the 9th hole during the Champaign County Boys' Golf meet at Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Augut 29, 2016.
Uni High's D. J. Lee during the Champaign County Boys' Golf meet at Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Augut 29, 2016.
St. Thomas More's Lucas Tay tees off on the 10th hole during the Champaign County Boys' Golf meet at Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Augut 29, 2016.
Urbana's Eli Evans putts on the 9th hole during the Champaign County Boys' Golf meet at Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Augut 29, 2016.
