Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 83 Today's Paper

HS: XC Kickapoo Classic
| Subscribe

HS: XC Kickapoo Classic

Tue, 08/30/2016 - 9:43pm | Robin Scholz

The girls' portion of the Kickapoo Classic Cross Country Race at Kickapoo State Park on Tuesday, Augut 30, 2016. The boys portion was cancelled due to rain.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.