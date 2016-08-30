HS: XC Kickapoo Classic

The girls' portion of the Kickapoo Classic Cross Country Race at Kickapoo State Park on Tuesday, Augut 30, 2016. The boys portion was cancelled due to rain.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The girls' portion of the Kickapoo Classic Cross Country Race at Kickapoo State Park on Tuesday, Augut 30, 2016. The boys portion was cancelled due to rain.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The girls' portion of the Kickapoo Classic Cross Country Race at Kickapoo State Park on Tuesday, Augut 30, 2016. The boys portion was cancelled due to rain.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The girls' portion of the Kickapoo Classic Cross Country Race at Kickapoo State Park on Tuesday, Augut 30, 2016. The boys portion was cancelled due to rain.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The girls' portion of the Kickapoo Classic Cross Country Race at Kickapoo State Park on Tuesday, Augut 30, 2016. The boys portion was cancelled due to rain.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The girls' portion of the Kickapoo Classic Cross Country Race at Kickapoo State Park on Tuesday, Augut 30, 2016. The boys portion was cancelled due to rain.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The girls' portion of the Kickapoo Classic Cross Country Race at Kickapoo State Park on Tuesday, Augut 30, 2016. The boys portion was cancelled due to rain.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The girls' portion of the Kickapoo Classic Cross Country Race at Kickapoo State Park on Tuesday, Augut 30, 2016. The boys portion was cancelled due to rain.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The girls' portion of the Kickapoo Classic Cross Country Race at Kickapoo State Park on Tuesday, Augut 30, 2016. The boys portion was cancelled due to rain.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
UNI's Annemarie Michael crossed the finish line alone to win the girls' portion of the Kickapoo Classic Cross Country Race at Kickapoo State Park on Tuesday, Augut 30, 2016. The boys portion was cancelled due to rain.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
UNI's Annemarie Michael leads down the hill on the final lap to win the girls' portion of the Kickapoo Classic Cross Country Race at Kickapoo State Park on Tuesday, Augut 30, 2016. The boys portion was cancelled due to rain.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
UNI's Annemarie Michael is encouraged by teammates on her way to the finish line alone to win the girls' portion of the Kickapoo Classic Cross Country Race at Kickapoo State Park on Tuesday, Augut 30, 2016. The boys portion was cancelled due to rain.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
UNI's Annemarie Michael crossed the finish line alone to win the girls' portion of the Kickapoo Classic Cross Country Race at Kickapoo State Park on Tuesday, Augut 30, 2016. The boys portion was cancelled due to rain.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Ameia Wilson walks back to the bus in the pouring rain following the girls' portion of the Kickapoo Classic Cross Country Race at Kickapoo State Park on Tuesday, Augut 30, 2016. The boys portion was cancelled due to rain.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
ST. Joseph-Ogden runners wait under a tree for the rain to quit following the girls' portion of the Kickapoo Classic Cross Country Race at Kickapoo State Park on Tuesday, Augut 30, 2016. The boys portion was cancelled due to rain.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.