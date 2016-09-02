Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
HS Football: Central vs Danville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Darryl Kelley (#5) tries to fend off Central's Walker Stillman. Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Danville's Justin Daubaris (#25) runs the ball in the first quarter. Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Danville's Justin Daubaris (#25) runs in the second quarter. Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central's Jake Beesley (#21) is up ended by Danville's Darryl Kelley (#5). Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central's Walker Stillman tries to out run Danville's Julian Pearl (#92). Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central's Walker Stillman fights to stay inbounds. Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central's Walker Stillman throws as he is pressured by Danville's Jesse Driver (#17). Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Danville Quentin Smith (#9) runs the ball in the second quarter. Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Danville Head Coach B. J. Luke sends in a play during the first half. Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central Head Coach Nate Albaugh talks with Ryan Chalifoux during a time out. Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Danville's Darryl Kelley (left) is tackled by Central's Nathan Love (#32) and Walker Stillman (#18). Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Danville's Blaize Cobb celebrates his touchdown catch in the first quarter. Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central's Josh Parker (#7) tries to shake Danville's Jesse Driver (#17) in the first quarter. Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Danville's Jerry Reed (left) runs the ball against Central. Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Danville's Justin Daubaris (#25) out runs Central's Amir James (#4) and Karl Webber (#1). Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central Head Coach Nate Albaugh. Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central's Josh Parker runs in the open during the first half of play. Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Danville Head Coach B.J. Luke congradulat's Alberto Meneses after a scoring drive. Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
