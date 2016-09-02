Champaign Centennial High School's Expressions Choir invites alum and current UI football player, Michael Martin, to direct them in singing Hail to the Orange during the Illini Quarterback Club at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Illini Quarterback Club 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
Michael Martin, far right, a long snapper for Illinois Football directs members of the Champaign Centennial High School's Expressions Choir, of which Martin is also an alum, during a singing of 'Hail to the Orange.' Choir members, who also sang Salute to the Services, wore tee-shirts welcoming new UI football coach, Lovie Smith, with a nod to the McDonald's jingle, during the Illini Quarterback Club at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
UI football coach, Lovie Smith, waits for his introduction at the the Illini Quarterback Club at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Former UI Men's Basketball coach, Lou Henson, enjoys listening to the Champaign Centennial High School's Expressions Choir during the Illini Quarterback Club at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Choir director, Marian Wyatt, introduces Michael Martin, far left, as she wears his UI football jersey at the Illini Quarterback Club at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. Wyatt and her Champaign Centennial High School's Expressions Choir invited Martin, an alum of the choir, to direct them in singing Hail to the Orange.
UI football coach, Lovie Smith, is welcomed to the Illini Quarterback Club at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Howard Milton, center, UI senior associate director of athletics for development, jokes with The News-Gazette's Loren Tate, right, and UI Men's Basketball coaching great, Lou Henson, during the Illini Quarterback Club at Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Illinois quarterback, Wes Lunt, takes the podium as he is joined by Joe Spencer, far left, and Hardy Nickerson, during the Illini Quarterback Club at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
UI football coach, Lovie Smith, is welcomed to the Illini Quarterback Club at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
After directing members of Champaign Centennial High School's Expressions Choir, Michael Martin, left, choir alum and current UI football player, claps with Illinois teammates, from background left, Joe Spencer, Wes Lunt and Hardy Dickerson, during the Illini Quarterback Club at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Josh Whitman, right, UI athletic director, meets up with Lou Henson, former UI men's basketball coach, at the Illini Quarterback Club at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Director Marian Wyatt introduces the Champaign Centennial High School's Expressions Choir in song during the Illini Quarterback Club at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
