Friday, September 2, 2016

Illini Quarterback Club 2016
Fri, 09/02/2016 - 3:42pm | Heather Coit

Champaign Centennial High School's Expressions Choir invites alum and current UI football player, Michael Martin, to direct them in singing Hail to the Orange during the Illini Quarterback Club at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. 

