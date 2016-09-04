Annual Arthur Cheese Festival featuring a cheese carving contest, children's tractor pull and free cheese and crackers. Sunday, September 4, 2016 in downtown Arthur.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
A bee and honey jar carved out of cheese by Arthur Osmelak of Orland Park, IL. Annual Arthur Cheese Festival featuring a cheese carving contest, children's tractor pull and free cheese and crackers. Sunday, September 4, 2016 in downtown Arthur.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Brenda Gillof Latham puts some finishing touches on her face carved of cheese. Gill won the contest this year as well as being last year's winner. Annual Arthur Cheese Festival featuring a cheese carving contest, children's tractor pull and free cheese and crackers. Sunday, September 4, 2016 in downtown Arthur.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Face carved out of cheese by Brenda Gill of Latham, Gill is a second year winner in the cheese carving contest. Annual Arthur Cheese Festival featuring a cheese carving contest, children's tractor pull and free cheese and crackers. Sunday, September 4, 2016 in downtown Arthur.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Arthur Osmelak of Orland Park, IL tries his hand at cheese carving in Arthur Sunday afternoon. Annual Arthur Cheese Festival featuring a cheese carving contest, children's tractor pull and free cheese and crackers. Sunday, September 4, 2016 in downtown Arthur.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Spencer Gingrich, 4 years old of Lovington takes part in the children's tractor pull. Annual Arthur Cheese Festival featuring a cheese carving contest, children's tractor pull and free cheese and crackers. Sunday, September 4, 2016 in downtown Arthur.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Annual Arthur Cheese Festival featuring a cheese carving contest, children's tractor pull and free cheese and crackers. Sunday, September 4, 2016 in downtown Arthur.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Visitors to the Arthur Cheese Festival check out the craft tents Sunday afternoon. Annual Arthur Cheese Festival featuring a cheese carving contest, children's tractor pull and free cheese and crackers. Sunday, September 4, 2016 in downtown Arthur.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Annual Arthur Cheese Festival featuring a cheese carving contest, children's tractor pull and free cheese and crackers. Sunday, September 4, 2016 in downtown Arthur.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Annual Arthur Cheese Festival featuring a cheese carving contest, children's tractor pull and free cheese and crackers. Sunday, September 4, 2016 in downtown Arthur.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.