The News-Gazette presents The Faces of Fall - 2016. This year more than 240 area athletes from 45 school participated.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Alex_Helmuth_Monticello_52 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Alex_Helmuth_Monticello_53 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Andrew_Kowalski_Urbana__28 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Andrew_Kowalski_Urbana__29 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Andrew_Walmer_Mahomet_Seymour__43 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Andrew_Walmer_Mahomet_Seymour__44 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Ben_Brinkley_Chrisman__56 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Ben_Brinkley_Chrisman__57 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Brendan_Van_Antwerp_PBL__37 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Brendan_Van_Antwerp_PBL__38 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Brian_Butcher_Mahomet_Seymour__40 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Cameron_Helka_Oakwood__26 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Cameron_Woodard_Unity__65 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Cameron_Woodard_Unity__66 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Dominic_Magrini_STM_30 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Dominic_Magrini_STM_31 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Gabe_Pommier_Mahomet_Seymour__46 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Gabe_Pommier_Mahomet_Seymour__47 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Grant_Allen_Urbana_Uni_High__020 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Grant_Allen_Urbana_Uni_High__021 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
JT_Harrold_Clinton_2 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
JT_Harrold_Clinton_3 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Jake_Maquet_Prairie_Central__64 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Jake_Maquet_Prairie_Central__65 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
John_Smith_Champaign_Central__023 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
John_Smith_Champaign_Central__024 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Jonah_Herzog_Urbana_Uni_High_031 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Jonah_Herzog_Urbana_Uni_High_032 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Josiah_Lemay_Tuscola__58 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Josiah_Lemay_Tuscola__59 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Justice_Carter_Urbana__61 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Justice_Carter_Urbana__62 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Justin_Phillips_SJO__20 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Justin_Phillips_SJO__21 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Kody_Harrison_PBL__34 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Kody_Harrison_PBL__35 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Logan_Hall__Arthur_Lovington_Atwood_Hammond__49 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Logan_Hall__Arthur_Lovington_Atwood_Hammond__50 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Logan_Hall__Arthur_Lovington_Atwood_Hammond__51 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Luk_Manolakes_STM__31 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Luk_Manolakes_STM__32 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Luke_Brewer_Bement_27 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Luke_Brewer_Bement_28 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Nathan_Seiler_Unity__62 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Nathan_Seiler_Unity__63 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Noah_Brunson_Champaign_Central__002 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Noah_Brunson_Champaign_Central__003 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Peter_McCusker_Rantoul__49 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Peter_McCusker_Rantoul__50 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Sam_Conway_Judah_Christian__14 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Sam_Conway_Judah_Christian__15 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Sincere_Williams-Davis_Danville__11 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Sincere_Williams-Davis_Danville__12 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Trent_Ponder_Tuscola__17 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Trent_Ponder_Tuscola__18 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Wes_Young_DeLand_Weldon_5 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Wes_Young_DeLand_Weldon_6 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
William_Powell_Danville__8 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
William_Powell_Danville__9 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Wyatt_Wolfersberger_SJO__23 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Boys Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Wyatt_Wolfersberger_SJO__24 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.