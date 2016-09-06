The News-Gazette presents The Faces of Fall - 2016. This year more than 240 area athletes from 45 school participated.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Adrienne_Squier_Champaign_Central_09 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Adrienne_Squier_Champaign_Central_10 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Alexa_Franklin_Arthur_Okaw_Christian_38 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Alexa_Franklin_Arthur_Okaw_Christian_39 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Alli_Conway_Judah_Christian_41 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Alli_Conway_Judah_Christian_42 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Allison_Duncan_Bismarck_Henning_026 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Allison_Duncan_Bismarck_Henning_027 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Alyssa_McPike_Monticello_48 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Alyssa_McPike_Monticello_49 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Anika_Kimme_Urbana_Uni_High__008 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Anika_Kimme_Urbana_Uni_High__009 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Audrey_Hancock_Unity__74 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Audrey_Hancock_Unity__75 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Cassie_Meyer_Argenta_Oreana_32 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Cassie_Meyer_Argenta_Oreana_33 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Conway_twins__Judah_Christian_43 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Dezerai_Huckleberry_Danville_20 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Dezerai_Huckleberry_Danville_21 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Eliza_Abbamonte_Urbana_035 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Evelyn_Ellis_PBL_57 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Evelyn_Ellis_PBL_58 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Faith_Llewellyn_Champaign_Central_06 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Faith_Llewellyn_Champaign_Central_07 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Hanna_Atwood_SJO__80 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Hanna_Atwood_SJO__81 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Hope_Llewellyn_Champaign_Central_12 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Hope_Llewellyn_Champaign_Central_13 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Hope_Russell_Rantoul_54 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Hope_Russell_Rantoul_55 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Hope_and_Faith_Llewellyn_Champaign_Central_14 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Jessica_Franklin_Arthur_Okaw_Christian_45 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Jessica_Franklin_Arthur_Okaw_Christian_46 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Julia_Sterr_Clinton_02 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Julia_Sterr_Clinton_03 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Katelyn_Kaefring_Centennial_26 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Katelyn_Kaefring_Centennial_27 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Keely_Smith_SJO_65 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Keely_Smith_SJO_66 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Keneisha_Williams_Danville_16 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Keneisha_Williams_Danville_17 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Keneisha_Williams_Danville_18 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Kylie_Hettmansberger_Judah_Christian_35 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Kylie_Hettmansberger_Judah_Christian_36 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Libby_Cultra_Urbana__92 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Libby_Cultra_Urbana__93 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Maddie_Meyer_Argenta_Oreana_29 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Maddie_Meyer_Argenta_Oreana_30 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Madeline_Martin_Champaign_Central_23 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Madeline_Martin_Champaign_Central_24 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Marquerite_Hendrickson_STM__68 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Marquerite_Hendrickson_STM__69 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Megan_Ifft_Prairie_Center__77 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Megan_Ifft_Prairie_Center__78 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Morgan_Cinnamon_STM__70 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Morgan_Cinnamon_STM__71 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Morgan_Cinnamon_STM__72 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Morgan_Elmore_Monticello_63 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Quinci_Snedeker_Chrisman__59 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Quinci_Snedeker_Chrisman__60 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Rima_Rebiei_Urbana_Uni_High_061 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Rima_Rebiei_Urbana_Uni_High_062 on Monday, August 15, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Savannah_Day_Unity_51 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Savannah_Day_Unity_52 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Shannon_Carlson_PBL_60 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
-
2016 Faces of Fall - Girls Cross Country
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Shannon_Carlson_PBL_61 on Sunday, August 7, 2016.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.