Meet the 34 area high school students who will serve as News-Gazette high school correspondents throughout the 2016-17 academic year.
CLAIRE MILLER, Arcola
Age: 17
Twitter: @millerr_claire
Instagram: @millerrclaire
Favorite thing about Arcola is ... the community involvement. There’s nothing better than living in a small town where everyone pitches in to help and is always willing to support us all.
Next year ... Planning to attend Saint Louis University to purse a pre-med degree.
In 10 years ... Hopefully completing medical school and beginning my residency.
ALLISON CONWAY, Judah Christian
Age: 17
Instagram: @_alliconway
Favorite thing about Judah is ... the family atmosphere. I have so many friends, teachers and staff who I can count on and who want the best for me.
Next year ... I’ll be most likely attending Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.
In 10 years ... Hopefully married, starting a family, and working for a nonprofit.
JOSHUA CROWL, Westville
Age: 17
Instagram: @joshc99
Favorite thing about Westville is ... the amount of opportunities that the high school offers
Next year ... I’ll be attending Danville Area Community College.
In 10 years ... I’ll be working in the field of forensic anthropology and trying or already supporting a family and living a happy life.
JESSALYN DAVIS, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Age: 17
Twitter: @jessalynd11
Instagram: @jessalyndavis
Favorite thing about GCMS is ... the school spirit and camaraderie that GCMS has and that all the teachers are so willing to help you out and be more than just a teacher figure.
Next year ... hopefully attending Harding University in Searcy, Ark., studying exercise science with the intention to obtain my doctorate in physical therapy.
In 10 years ... out of college with a doctorate in physical therapy and have a job as a physical therapist. I also hope to be settled down, have bought a house and have a spouse.
TIANA DYSON, Mahomet-Seymour
Age: 17
Twitter: @tiana_dyson
Instagram: @tianadyson
Favorite thing about M-S is ... Being surrounded by students and staff with lots of school spirit.
Next year ... I’ll be: studying journalism, (hopefully) somewhere in the south.
In 10 years ... I’ll be writing for the New York Times.
MARY KEY, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Age: 17
Twitter: @marykey___
Instagram: @marykey___
Favorite thing about G-RF is ... this high school is big enough for opportunity but small enough that everyone knows each other and we are a family. There’s a ton of ways to get involved. I love that our school allows us to be involved in as many things as we’d like as long as the student can fit it into their schedule, as I am in five sports and involved in many clubs.
Next year ... I’ll be attending DACC to finish up getting my associates degree and finding a job.
In 10 years ... Working as a elementary school teacher somewhere in central Illinois, loving my job and hopefully coaching.
MADDY GATES, Mahomet-Seymour
Age: 17
Twitter: @maddygates
Instagram: @maddy_gates3
Favorite thing about M-S is ... all of the support that is given from the teachers in order to see us succeed. And Mrs. Carolan — she’s the best
Next year ... I’ll be attending U of I (hopefully)
In 10 years ... teaching at Mahomet.
HOLLEY HAMBLETON, Armstrong
Age: 17
Twitter: @holl_hammm17
Instagram: @holl_hammm17
Favorite thing about Armstrong is ... it’s such a laid-back environment and nobody judges you. Also, with about 130 kids, Armstrong is so small that you know everyone.
Next year ... I’ll be attending a college for nursing. I’m looking at DACC right now but I also have open options because of softball.
In 10 years ... I’ll be living in my own house with my husband, kids and dog(s), working as a doctor, and driving an awesome Jeep.
ARYSSA HARRIS, Centennial
Age: 17
Twitter: @AryssaHarris
Instagram: @danni_harris
Favorite thing about Centennial is ... the friendly environment and the amount of school spirit we have.
Next year ... Getting ready to go to which ever college I decide to attend.
In 10 years ... hopefully starting a family and settled in my career.
SOFIE SCHWINK, Heritage
Age: 16
Instagram: @sofieschwink
My favorite thing about Heritage is ... the atmosphere of community. Our school has only about 160 students, so everyone knows everyone. We are a tight-knit student body.
Next year ... I’ll be attending a four-year university to study bioengineering.
In 10 years ... I will be a resident surgeon in a hospital on the West Coast. I will spend my free time hiking, backpacking and sea kayaking.
MANUEL HERNANDEZ-ESTRADA JR., LeRoy
Age: 17
Instagram: @manuel_ahej
Favorite thing about LeRoy is ... The small, tight-knit community that cares about you as family.
Next year ... I’ll be beginning my dreams and starting collage.
In 10 years ... Owning and operating a successful software company and making a name for myself in other media in preparation for plans in the coming years.
HANNAH HIRES, Fisher
Age: 17
Twitter: @hhires13
Instagram: @hhires13
Favorite thing about Fisher is ... the community, definitely. I love my small town and will forever be proud to be a Bunnie.
Next year ... A freshman at Parkland/UI (hopefully) studying agricultural education.
In 10 years ... I’ll be an Ag teacher and FFA adviser somewhere
DAWSON LABAW, Salt Fork
Age: 17
Twitter: @DawsonLaBaw
Instagram: @dlabaw_4
Favorite thing about Salt Fork is ... my senior class
Next year ... I’ll be starting a new chapter of my life
In 10 years ... I’ll be raising my children
BAILEI LANKSTER, Westville
Age: 16
Instagram: @bailei_lankster
Favorite thing about Westville is ... the amount of supporters throughout the school. Whether you talk to a teacher, secretary, or guidance councilor, everyone is willing to help you out and cheer you on.
Next year ... I will be starting my college journey, working towards a medical or counseling degree.
In 10 years ... I hope to have a steady job, travel a lot, volunteer, and own my own house.
ZEA MAROON, St. Joseh-Ogden
Age: 16
Twitter: @zeamelinamaroon
Instagram: @zeaaamelina
Favorite thing about SJ-O is ... everyone gets along and is really friendly.
Next year ... I’ll be a senior here at SJ-O, playing volleyball, running track and leading FCA.
In 10 years ... I’ll be married and working overseas as a missionary.
ASHLEY MATTINGLY, Tuscola
Age: 18
Twitter: @Asheynay
Instagram: @asheynay98
Favorite thing about Tuscola is ... there are so many opportunities for me. I’m kept busy between being an officer of multiple clubs. While doing that I still have the ability to be in band, honors choir, plays, musicals and have a job. You can be as involved as you would like.
Next year ... I’ll be away to college majoring in Music Ministry and working with youth.
In 10 years ... That seems like a long time from now but by then I’ll be finished with college. I’ll hopefully have a family of my own. I’ll wake up every morning and know that I have the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives with music and preaching to those youth all over.
BROOKE MERCER, Oakwood
Age: 18
Twitter: @brooke_ashley_m
Instagram: @brooke_ash1eyy
Favorite thing about Oakwood is ... since our town and school is so small, it’s easy to make genuine bonds, not only with peers but with our teachers too, and it makes the school year enjoyable knowing the people you’ll be around for the next 10 months.
Next year ... I’ll be attending DACC, hopefully figuring out what career I plan to pursue.
In 10 years ... I’ll be settled down somewhere warm with my wonderful husband, two kids and five dogs.
MATHIAS MILES, Schlarman
Age: 17
My favorite thing about Schlarman is ... how close everyone is. No matter how long you’ve been there, you’re family.
Next year ... I’ll be off to college.
In 10 years ... I’ll be a video game producer.
ELISABETH MILLER, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Age: 17
Twitter: @elisabeth_m17
Instagram: @elisabeth_m17
Favorite thing about PBL is ... having the opportunity to be involved in so many activities.
Next year ... I’l be attending college and majoring in English
In 10 years ... I’ll be dominating the best seller’s list with my latest novel or directing a movie starring Matt Damon.
KYLIE MOUBRY, Blue Ridge
Age: 17
Instagram: @kylie_jean1
Favorite thing about Blue Ridge is ... the theatre department, the FFA department and the art classes. I liked history, too, but I’ve taken all the classes offered so I can’t take anymore.
Next year ... I hope to be graduating in December with the school board’s approval and after that I’ll be taking as many of general education classes as possible at Parkland before transferring to a four-year university.
In 10 years ... I hope to be performing either on stage or in movies. Hopefully, I’ll be producing and/or directing a few as well, seeing as that’s what I’m going to be getting my degree in.
SHELBERT NANCE, Urbana
Age: 17
Twitter: @call_meking11
Instagram: @iam.shell
Favorite thing about Urbana is ... the people you get to see everyday.
Next year ... I’ll be a freshman in college
In 10 years ... I’ll be working at an architecture firm internationally
KARLEE REARDON, Villa Grove
Age: 17
Twitter: @reardon_ann
Favorite thing about Villa Grove is ... the closeness of being in a small school brings and having teachers that you can talk to about anything.
Next year ... I’ll be enrolled in a university working on my teaching degree
In 10 years ... I’ll be teaching elementary school in a semi small town with a small family and two pugs.
JEANNA RUSSELL, Bismarck-Henning
Age: 17
Favorite thing about B-H is ... that Bismarck is small and I know almost all of the students and teachers. I also like that the teachers and student know me.
Next year ... I hope to be attending Indiana State University.
In 10 years ... I hope to have a job working as a speech pathologist with kids.
Currie Gordo's Emma Tuttle. News-Gazette Student Correspondents. Sunday, August 28, 2016 at the News-Gazette studio.
Rantoul's Natalie Vaughn. News-Gazette Student Correspondents. Sunday, August 28, 2016 at the News-Gazette studio.
Bement's Zac Wright. News-Gazette Student Correspondents. Sunday, August 28, 2016 at the News-Gazette studio.
Danville High School's Roy Staple
Uni High's Sankhya Hirani
Champaign Central High School's Walker Stillman.
Deland-Weldon student Erika Smith at the N-G studio on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Shayne Smith, Shiloh, at NG office in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Leah Gateley, Unity, at NG office in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
