HS Girls Golf: STM vs. GCMS and Monticello 2016

St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Kendyl McFarland chips up to the green on the 12th hole as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
GCMS' Emily Sommer watches her ball as she tees off on the 13th hole as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
GCMS' Emily Sommer putts on the 13th green as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
Monticello's Kendyl McFarland, right, talks with coach Chad McFarland as she waits to tee off on the 13th hole as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
Monticello's Kendyl McFarland reacts to her shot as she tees off on the 13th hole as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
Monticello's Molly Stringer watches to make sure her bll gets over the water as she tees off on the 13th hole as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
Monticello's Molly Stringer hits out of the sand on the 13th hole as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
STM's Kait Asklund putts on the 12th hole as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
STM's Kait Asklund watches her ball as she tee soff on the 13th hole as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
STM's Alaina Bowie, left, talks with coach Pat Hettermann as she waits to tee off on the 13th hole as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
STM's Alaina Bowie watches her ball as she tees off on the 13th hole as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
STM's Alaina Bowie contemplates her shot on the 13th hole as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
GCMS's Shannon Spangler on the 12th hole as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
GCMS's Shannon Spangler watches her ball as she tees off on the 13th hole as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
