Central Illinois Daily Life: September 2016

Photographer: Heather Coit
Fourth-grade twins, Austin Crull, bottom center, and Adain Crull, background second from left, join their cousin, William Slezak, also a fourth grader, for a picnic to share with their grandparents, Jeff and Carol Knight, of Mahomet, and the Crull brothers' mother, Sheryl Crull, far left, during the annual Grandparent/Grand Friend Picnic at Lincoln Trail Elementary School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. Family members were also welcomed to the third-though-fifth graders' classrooms before sharing lunch.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Fourth grader Karigan Waishnora and her father, Mark Waishnora, an executive chef at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club, share a stroll around the playground after enjoying lunch together at the annual Grandparent/ Grand Friend Picnic at Lincoln Trail Elementary School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. Family members were also welcomed to the third-though-fifth graders' classrooms before sharing lunch.
Photographer: John Dixon
Josh Laskowski(cq) hangs a large rainbow flag on the west wall of The Accord in downtown Champaign on Thursday Aug. 8, 2016. Laskowski hung the flag to promote CU Pride Festival that takes place this weekend.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Daniel Krehbiel, a worker with Urbana Park District's Planning & Operations, moves deck chairs headed for winter storage as Crystal Lake Family Aquatic Center is officially closed for the season in Urbana on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016. Krehbiel said the pools will later be drained after the pool deck is clear.
Photographer: John Dixon
Urbana High School 9th grade student Kynzee Boastick(cq) talk to her mentor, Carmen Kirby, in the school cafeteria on Wednesday Aug. 31, 2016. Mentors in the C-U One to One mentoring program met their mentee's for the first time this school year at a kickoff breakfast.
Members of the Illinois Education Association at the Champaign-Urbana Labor Day Parade in downtown Urbana on Monday, September 5, 2016.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Nichole Millage takes a selfie in front of the City of Champaign staff and City Council members gathered for a group photo at the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes at Dodds Park in Champaign Wednesday August 31, 2016. The group assembled to wish her good luck before she departs for Rio to compete in the 2016 Paralympic Games. Millage works in the Public Works Department as the City´s Environmental Sustainability Specialist. Employed with the City since December 2013, Millage is a member of the USA Sitting Volleyball Team and is making her third appearance at the Paralympic Games.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Members of Block I sort through colored squares as they arrange them for Sat. game against Morehead state. They were at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, August 30, 2016.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Members of Block I sort through colored squares as they arrange them for Sat. game against Morehead state. They were at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, August 30, 2016.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Michael Comet, of Champaign, takes off from Zahnd Park in Champaign for a scenic ride to Monticello on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. Comet said he tries to ride his bicycle four times a week.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Weston Ferguson, 3, lets alpaca, Luna, sniff his hand after Ferguson helped his grandmother, Elizabeth Lord, feed green beans to several alpacas at Timberview Alpaca Farm in rural Clinton on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. Lord was getting ready for the upcoming DeWitt County Farm Crawl & Tractor Drive, which takes place at both Timberview and Triple M Farm: Mariah's Mums & More from 10a.m. until 5p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Herk, right, the youngest alpaca at Timberview Alpaca Farm, gets playful with a grown alpaca in rural Clinton on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. Elizabeth Lord, not pictured, was getting ready for the upcoming DeWitt County Farm Crawl & Tractor Drive, which takes place at both Timberview and Triple M Farm: Mariah's Mums & More from 10a.m. until 5p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Salt Fork High School football captains Caleb Fauver, (19) Larry Hubbard (9) and Spenser Steward (63) join hands as they carry the jersey of teammate Chance Kistler on the field for the pre-game coin toss at Salt Fork South Elementary and Junior High Friday Sept. 2, 2016. Kistler died in June after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia, was a captain on the team.
