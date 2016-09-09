HS Football: Central vs Bloomington

Champaign Central Football vs Bloomington, Friday, September 9, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central's Ryan Chalifoux gets off a punt under pressure in the third quarter against Bloomington. Champaign Central Football vs Bloomington, Friday, September 9, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central's Walker Stillman snatches the ball from the air for an interception in the fourth quarter. Champaign Central Football vs Bloomington, Friday, September 9, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central's Jake Beesley runs the ball in the fourth quarter against Bloomington. Champaign Central Football vs Bloomington, Friday, September 9, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central Head Coach Nate Albaugh talks with his team during a time out near the end of the first half. Champaign Central Football vs Bloomington, Friday, September 9, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central's Amir James (#4) presure's Bloomington quarterback Colton Sandage. Champaign Central Football vs Bloomington, Friday, September 9, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central's Jake Beesley is brought down by Bloomington's Steven Lee (#3). Champaign Central Football vs Bloomington, Friday, September 9, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Champaign Central Football vs Bloomington, Friday, September 9, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central's Walker Stillman passes in the third quarter against Bloomington. Champaign Central Football vs Bloomington, Friday, September 9, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
