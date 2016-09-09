Tornado near Homer

Photos from Friday night's tornado that touched down near Homer on Sept. 9, 2016.
-
-
Photographer: John Dixon
Family and friends help look for Brenda and Rodney Baird's dog and two cats at their house, southwest of Homer, after it was hit by a tornado on Friday night, Sept. 9, 2016. The Baird's house was knocked completely off it's foundation and destroyed. No one was home at the time of the tornado, and there were no injuries.
-
Mike Dilley/for The News-Gazette
-
Photographer: John Dixon
Family, friends and strangers help look for Brenda and Rodney Baird's dog and two cats at their house, southwest of Homer, after it was hit by a tornado on Friday night, Sept. 9, 2016. The Baird's house was knocked completely off it's foundation and destroyed. No one was home at the time of the tornado, and there were no injuries.
-
Mike Dilley/for The News-Gazette
-
Mike Dilley/for The News-Gazette
-
Photographer: John Dixon
Trees down at the Lost Grove Cemetery, southwest of Homer, after being hit by a tornado on Friday night, Sept. 9, 2016.
-
-
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.