7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jade Sotomayor waves to the crowd during the Gay Pride parade. 7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
U. S. Senator Dick Durbin is the Grand Marshall for the annual Gay Pride parade in down town Champaign. 7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
Veronica Bleaus makes an appearance in the 7th annual Gay Pride Festival Parade. 7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jenna Patrick of Champaign shows off her pride. 7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
Stacey Gross of Champaign gets her pride on in down town Champaign Saturday afternoon. 7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
Champaign City Councilman Greg Stock waves to the crowd gathered in down town Champaign Saturday afternoon. 7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
-
Gay Pride Festival Parade 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
7th annual Gay Pride Festival parade, Saturday, September 10, 2016 in downtown Champaign.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.