HS Volleyball: Rantoul vs. G-RF

Rantoul vs. Georgetown-Ridgefarm in a prep volleyball match at Rantoul High School on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
Rantoul's Kaylee Spegal(15) sets in front of Georgetown-Ridgefarm's during their prep volleyball match at Rantoul High School on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
Rantoul's Myejoi Williams,(19) and Kaylie Wilson(8) go up for a block against Georgetown-Ridgefarm's Hadley Goodwin(8) during their prep volleyball match at Rantoul High School on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
Rantoul's head coach, Traci Riddle, during their prep volleyball match at Rantoul High School on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
Rantoul's Emily Schluter(3) during their prep volleyball match at Rantoul High School on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
Rantoul's Elena Shields(7) during their prep volleyball match at Rantoul High School on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
Georgetown-Ridgefarm's Kasie Anderson(9) during their prep volleyball match at Rantoul High School on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
Rantoul's Anisa Hall(1) during their prep volleyball match at Rantoul High School on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
Rantoul's Kaylee Spegal(15) prepares to tip the ball over the net while being blocked by Georgetown-Ridgefarm's Kasie Anderson(9) and Faith Winkler(13) during their prep volleyball match at Rantoul High School on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
Georgetown-Ridgefarm's Lacey Steinbaugh(1) during their prep volleyball match at Rantoul High School on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
Rantoul's Kaylie Wilson(8) during their prep volleyball match at Rantoul High School on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
Georgetown-Ridgefarm's Willow Ray(5) during their prep volleyball match at Rantoul High School on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
Georgetown-Ridgefarm's head coach, Kim Fraser, during their prep volleyball match at Rantoul High School on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
