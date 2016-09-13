Central vs. Centennial in a prep soccer game at Centennial in Champaign Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.
HS Boy's Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Junior Kadji(9) kicks in a goal past Centennial's Christin Contreras(1) in a prep soccer game at Centennial in Champaign Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.
Central's Ryan Chalifoux(19) watches as Centennial's GK Christin Contreras(1) tries to stop Chalifoux's goal shot in a prep soccer game at Centennial in Champaign Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.
Central's Ryan Chalifoux(19) and Junior Kadji(9) and Centennial's Shannon Borukhovich(11) and Diarmud Reilly(10) all go up for a corner kick in a prep soccer game at Centennial in Champaign Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.
Central's Reynaldo Zarco(10) and Centennial's Benjamin Rowitz(9) in a prep soccer game at Centennial in Champaign Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.
Central's Andrew Mininger(28) in a prep soccer game at Centennial in Champaign Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.
Central's Joe Bagger(6) and Centennial's Benjamin Rowitz(9) in a prep soccer game at Centennial in Champaign Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.
Central's Junior Kadji(9) kicks past Centennial's Matt Pianfetti(20) in a prep soccer game at Centennial in Champaign Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.
Central's Reynaldo Zarco(10) and Centennial's Young Jin Shin(32) in a prep soccer game at Centennial in Champaign Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.
Central's Junior Kadji(9) and Centennial's Hunter Fitzwater(4) in a prep soccer game at Centennial in Champaign Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.
