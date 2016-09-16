Centennial vs. Central in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Spetember 16, 2016.
HS Football: Centennial vs. Central
Centennial's Chris Comet(6) looks to pass vs. Central in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Centennial dance team members Ziarra Moore, front, and Serena Clafin warm up for their half time show before the start of the football game on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Centennial's Jaden Roberts-Thomas heads in for a touchdown vs. Central in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Central's Ryan Chalifoux(19) kicks off in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Centennial fans vs. Central in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Centennial fans vs. Central in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Central fans vs. Centennial in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Centennial's Kobe Doran(10) vs. Central in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Centennial's Corey Hall(83) vs. Central in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Centennial's Collin Klein(9) kicks an extra point vs. Central in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Centennial fans vs. Central in a prep football game for the Wright Street Trophy at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Central head coach Nate Albaugh in a prep football game vs. Centennial at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Centennial's Jordan Williams(5) and Central's #44 in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Central's Walker Stillman misses a chance at an interception while playing defense vs. Centennial in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Centennial QB, Chris Comet(6) hands off to Leo Hall(1) in a prep football game fat Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Centennial's head coach, Lekevie Johnson vs. Central in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Centennial's Tyson Burton(11) brings down a pass for a touchdown vs. Central in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Centennial's Tyreace James(3) runs with the ball as Central's #10 pursues in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Central's Joshua Parker(7) runs while being pursued by Centennial's Chris Monroe(56) and Jawan Kendrick(52) in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Centennial takes the field vs. Central in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Centennial's Terrian Minnieweather(22) hangs on to Central's Matthew Sharick(89) in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
Central QB, Walker Stillman(18) and Jake Beasley(21) celebrate Stillman's pass to Beasley for a touchdown in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
