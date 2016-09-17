University of Illinois Football team drops to 1-2 with a 34-10 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee reacts after the offense failed to get a first down in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois defensive lineman Carroll Phillips (6) sacks Western Michigan tight end Mitch Heimbuch (12) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Western Michigan defensive lineman Eric Assuoa (33) hits Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt (12) causing a first quarter fumble at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot (91) stops Western Michigan running back Jamauri Bogan (32) in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois wide receiver Malik Turner (11) can't come down with a second-quarter pass guarded by Western Michigan defensive back Justin Tranquill (2)at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois tight end Ainslie Johnson (80) celebrates his second-quarter TD at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois running back Nathan Echard (39) bulls over Western Michigan linebacker Robert Spillane (10) after a third-quarter catch at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois wide receiver Malik Turner (11) looks fro running room after making a catch in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois running back Kendrick Foster (22) follows Illinois tight end Ainslie Johnson (80) on a third-quarter run at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt (12) looks over the defense in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois place kicker Chase McLaughlin (43) connects for a third-quarter field goal at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell (11) escapes Illinois defensive lineman Rob Bain (16) in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois defensive back Chris James (12) drops Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell (11) in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois fans in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt (12) looks to throw in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee talks to Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt (12) after the offense failed to get a first down in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt (12) throws a short pass in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A young Illinois fan in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt (12) is swarmed before being sacked in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Western Michigan running back Jamauri Bogan (32) powers his ways past Illinois linebacker Hardy Nickerson (10) on a run in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Lovie Smith walks off the field after losing to Western Michigan at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Lovie Smith walks off the field after losing to Western Michigan at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois running back Kendrick Foster (22) takes a knee after catching a kickoff in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Western Michigan
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Western Michigan defensive end Keion Adams (1) pretends to lead the Western Michigan band in the school fight song after their win 34-10 win at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 17, 2016.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.