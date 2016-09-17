Laurie Berkner Band at Krannert Center

The Laurie Berkner Band drew a nearly full house of parents, grandparents and children to the Tryon Festival Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
The Laurie Berner Band gets the audience off it's feet during a morning concert in the Tryon Festival Theatre of Krannert Center
on Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Focused fans during the Laurie Berner Band morning concert in the Tryon Festival Theatre of Krannert Center in Urbana on Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Keyboard player Susie Lampert and Laurie Berkner (right) during the Laurie Berner Band morning concert in the Tryon Festival Theatre of Krannert Center in Urbana on Saturday, September 17, 2016.
The Laurie Berner Band is welcomed by the audience the during a Saturday morning concert in the Tryon Festival Theatre of Krannert Center in Urbana
on Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Parents take photos before the Laurie Berner Band morning concert in the Tryon Festival Theatre of Krannert Center in Urbana on Saturday, September 17, 2016.
The lobby fills with children and parents before the Laurie Berner Band morning concert in the Tryon Festival Theatre of Krannert Center in Urbana on Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Laurie Berner opens with the song Drive My Car during the Laurie Berner Band morning concert in the Tryon Festival Theatre of Krannert Center in Urbana on Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Laurie Berner leads the song Rocket Ship Run during with band members Susie Lampert and Brady Rymer the Laurie Berner Band morning concert in the Tryon Festival Theatre of Krannert Center in Urbana on Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Laurie Berner jumps during the song Rocketship Runduring the Laurie Berner Band morning concert in the Tryon Festival Theatre of Krannert Center in Urbana on Saturday, September 17, 2016.
