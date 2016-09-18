Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monticello Railroad Days
Sun, 09/18/2016 - 3:09pm | Holly Hart

Railroad Days at the Monticello Railway Museum. Highlights include rides on a vintage passenger and freight trains on the former Illinois Central and Illinois Terminal main lines. Expanded Children's Area including Hodge Pedal Cars rides and concessions. Sunday, September 18, 2016. 

