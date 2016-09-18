Railroad Days at the Monticello Railway Museum. Highlights include rides on a vintage passenger and freight trains on the former Illinois Central and Illinois Terminal main lines. Expanded Children's Area including Hodge Pedal Cars rides and concessions. Sunday, September 18, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
2 year old Jackson Jones of Bloomington takes a train ride with his dad Matt Sunday morning in Monticello. Railroad Days at the Monticello Railway Museum. Highlights include rides on a vintage passenger and freight trains on the former Illinois Central and Illinois Terminal main lines. Expanded Children's Area including Hodge Pedal Cars rides and concessions. Sunday, September 18, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Faith Jiles (right), 5 years old of Wapella and her sister McKenzie, 3 years old prepare to take a train ride in Monticello on Sunday morning. Railroad Days at the Monticello Railway Museum. Highlights include rides on a vintage passenger and freight trains on the former Illinois Central and Illinois Terminal main lines. Expanded Children's Area including Hodge Pedal Cars rides and concessions. Sunday, September 18, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Railroad Days at the Monticello Railway Museum. Highlights include rides on a vintage passenger and freight trains on the former Illinois Central and Illinois Terminal main lines. Expanded Children's Area including Hodge Pedal Cars rides and concessions. Sunday, September 18, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Railroad Days at the Monticello Railway Museum. Highlights include rides on a vintage passenger and freight trains on the former Illinois Central and Illinois Terminal main lines. Expanded Children's Area including Hodge Pedal Cars rides and concessions. Sunday, September 18, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Young and old alike enjoy train rides in Monticello Sunday morning. Railroad Days at the Monticello Railway Museum. Highlights include rides on a vintage passenger and freight trains on the former Illinois Central and Illinois Terminal main lines. Expanded Children's Area including Hodge Pedal Cars rides and concessions. Sunday, September 18, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Railroad Days at the Monticello Railway Museum. Highlights include rides on a vintage passenger and freight trains on the former Illinois Central and Illinois Terminal main lines. Expanded Children's Area including Hodge Pedal Cars rides and concessions. Sunday, September 18, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Monticello Railway Museum's Lincoln Butzow (left) demonstrates how to work the hand car to a young visitor to Railroad Days in Monticello. Railroad Days at the Monticello Railway Museum. Highlights include rides on a vintage passenger and freight trains on the former Illinois Central and Illinois Terminal main lines. Expanded Children's Area including Hodge Pedal Cars rides and concessions. Sunday, September 18, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Railroad Days at the Monticello Railway Museum. Highlights include rides on a vintage passenger and freight trains on the former Illinois Central and Illinois Terminal main lines. Expanded Children's Area including Hodge Pedal Cars rides and concessions. Sunday, September 18, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Railroad Days at the Monticello Railway Museum. Highlights include rides on a vintage passenger and freight trains on the former Illinois Central and Illinois Terminal main lines. Expanded Children's Area including Hodge Pedal Cars rides and concessions. Sunday, September 18, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Railroad Days at the Monticello Railway Museum. Highlights include rides on a vintage passenger and freight trains on the former Illinois Central and Illinois Terminal main lines. Expanded Children's Area including Hodge Pedal Cars rides and concessions. Sunday, September 18, 2016.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.