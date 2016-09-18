University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Indiana, Sunday, September 18, 2016 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
-
UI Indiana Women's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alicia Barker (right) and Indiana's Abby Allen battle for ball control. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Indiana, Sunday, September 18, 2016 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
-
UI Indiana Women's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Arianna Veland (#23) heads the ball away from Indiana defenders in the first half. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Indiana, Sunday, September 18, 2016 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
-
UI Indiana Women's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Indiana's Kavia Smith (#7) kicks the ball away from Illinois's Morgan Maroney in the first half. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Indiana, Sunday, September 18, 2016 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
-
UI Indiana Women's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Hope D'Addario (right) attempts to kick a goal in the first half. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Indiana, Sunday, September 18, 2016 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
-
UI Indiana Women's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Patricia George chases down the ball pursued by Indiana's Julia Gilliam (middle) and Justine Lynn (left) in the first half. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Indiana, Sunday, September 18, 2016 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
-
UI Indiana Women's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Reagan Robishaw (#6) battles for ball control with Indiana's Julia Gilliam (right) in the first half. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Indiana, Sunday, September 18, 2016 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
-
UI Indiana Women's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Taylore Peterson (#27) controls the ball in the first half against Indiana. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Indiana, Sunday, September 18, 2016 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
-
UI Indiana Women's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Katie Murray keeps her eyes on the goal Sunday afternoon vs Indiana. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Indiana, Sunday, September 18, 2016 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
-
UI Indiana Women's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alicia Barker (right) gets tangled up with Indiana's Abby Allen in the first half. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Indiana, Sunday, September 18, 2016 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
-
UI Indiana Women's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois goalkeeper Michelle Denley (left) blocks a shot in the first half. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Indiana, Sunday, September 18, 2016 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
-
UI Indiana Women's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Patricia George controls the ball in the first half against Indiana. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Indiana, Sunday, September 18, 2016 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
-
UI Indiana Women's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Janet Rayfield watches her team take on Indiana Sunday afternoon. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Indiana, Sunday, September 18, 2016 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
-
UI Indiana Women's Soccer
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Taylore Peterson is pressured by Indiana's Kayla Smith (#7) and Cassidy Blacha (#23). University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Indiana, Sunday, September 18, 2016 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.