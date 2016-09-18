Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, September 18, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Zavi Machinchy: RC Master
| Subscribe

Zavi Machinchy: RC Master

Sun, 09/18/2016 - 12:00am | Robin Scholz

Zavi Machinchy, 11, Monticello, and his father Eli with their RC planes at the Eli Field in Monticello on Thursday, August 25, 2016.

Sections (1):Living

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.