Zavi Machinchy, 11, Monticello, and his father Eli with their RC planes at the Eli Field in Monticello on Thursday, August 25, 2016.
-
Zavi Machinchy: RC Master
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zavi Machinchy, 11, Monticello, operates a Valiant plane with a 30CC engine at the Eli Field in Monticello on Thursday, August 25, 2016. With him is his father Eli Machinchy.
-
Zavi Machinchy: RC Master
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zavi Machinchy, 11, Monticello, carries his T-38 RC plane at the Eli Field in Monticello on Thursday, August 25, 2016.
-
Zavi Machinchy: RC Master
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zavi Machinchy, 11, Monticello, checks under the wing of his T-38 at the Eli Field in Monticello on Thursday, August 25, 2016.
-
Zavi Machinchy: RC Master
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zavi Machinchy, 11, Monticello, the pilot of the T-38 at the Eli Field in Monticello on Thursday, August 25, 2016.
-
Zavi Machinchy: RC Master
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zavi Machinchy, 11, Monticello, walks his P-40 Warhawk to the runway at the Eli Field in Monticello on Thursday, August 25, 2016.
-
Zavi Machinchy: RC Master
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zavi Machinchy, 11, Monticello, gets out his T-38 from the hanger at the Eli Field in Monticello on Thursday, August 25, 2016.
-
Zavi Machinchy: RC Master
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zavi Machinchy, 11, Monticello, operates a Valiant plane with a 30CC engine at the Eli Field in Monticello on Thursday, August 25, 2016.
-
Zavi Machinchy: RC Master
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zavi Machinchy, 11, Monticello, at the Eli Field in Monticello on Thursday, August 25, 2016.
-
Zavi Machinchy: RC Master
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zavi Machinchy, 11, Monticello, installs a battery in his T-38 at the Eli Field in Monticello on Thursday, August 25, 2016.
-
Zavi Machinchy: RC Master
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zavi Machinchy, 11, Monticello, prepares his P-40 Warhawk for flight at the Eli Field in Monticello on Thursday, August 25, 2016.
-
Zavi Machinchy: RC Master
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zavi Machinchy, 11, Monticello, and his father Ali work on the T-38 together at the Eli Field in Monticello on Thursday, August 25, 2016.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.