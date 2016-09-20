Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, September 20, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Rosenbaum named circuit judge

Paralympic welcome home
| Subscribe

Paralympic welcome home

Tue, 09/20/2016 - 3:10pm | Rick Danzl

A group of about 50 gathered to welcome home Champaign's Nichole Millage, Gold medalists for the U.S. Sitting Volleyball team, and other area athletes from the Rio 2016 Paralympics at Willard Airport in Savoy Tuesday September 20, 2016.

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.