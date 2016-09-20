Paralympic welcome home

A group of about 50 gathered to welcome home Champaign's Nichole Millage, Gold medalists for the U.S. Sitting Volleyball team, and other area athletes from the Rio 2016 Paralympics at Willard Airport in Savoy Tuesday September 20, 2016.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Nichole Millage Gold medalists for the US Sitting volleyball team holds her medal while getting a hug, as a group of about 50 gathered to welcome her home from the Rio at Willard Airport in Savoy Tuesday September 20, 2016.

Nichole Millage, Gold medalists for the US Sitting volleyball team, acknowledges a group of about 50 gathered to welcome her home from the Rio at Willard Airport in Savoy Tuesday September 20, 2016.

Nichole Millage, Gold medalists for the US Sitting volleyball team, waves to a group of about 50 gathered to welcome her home from the Rio at Willard Airport in Savoy Tuesday September 20, 2016.

A group of about 50 gathered to welcome home Champaign's Nichole Millage, Gold medalists for the US Sitting volleyball team, from the Rio at Willard Airport in Savoy Tuesday September 20, 2016.

Some of the members of a group of about 50 gathered to welcome home Nichole Millage from the Rio at Willard Airport in Savoy Tuesday September 20, 2016.

Susannah Scaroni passes by fellow Paralympician Nichole Millage, gold medalists for the US Sitting volleyball team, at Willard Airport in Savoy Tuesday September 20, 2016. Several participants from the Rio Paralympics games arrived in Savoy Tuesday.
