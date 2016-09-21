HS Girls Golf: GCMS vs. IWest

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls vs. Iroquois West in a golf match at the Railside Golf Club in Gibson City on Wednesday, Sept. 21 , 2016.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Megan Moody, left, and Shannon Spangler watch others tee off on the second hole at the Railside Golf Club in Gibson City on Wednesday, Sept. 21 , 2016.
Iroquois West's Taylor McTaggart on the fairway of the first hole at the Railside Golf Club in Gibson City on Wednesday, Sept. 21 , 2016.
Iroquois West's Taylor McTaggart watches her ball after teeing off on the second hole at the Railside Golf Club in Gibson City on Wednesday, Sept. 21 , 2016.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Megan Moody hits down the fairway of the second hole at the Railside Golf Club in Gibson City on Wednesday, Sept. 21 , 2016.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Megan Moody lines up her putt on the first hole at the Railside Golf Club in Gibson City on Wednesday, Sept. 21 , 2016.
Iroquois West's Stephanie Orr putts on the first hole at the Railside Golf Club in Gibson City on Wednesday, Sept. 21 , 2016.
Iroquois West's Stephanie Orr putts on the first hole at the Railside Golf Club in Gibson City on Wednesday, Sept. 21 , 2016.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Shannon Spangler tees off on the second hole at the Railside Golf Club in Gibson City on Wednesday, Sept. 21 , 2016.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Shannon Spangler putts on the first hole at the Railside Golf Club in Gibson City on Wednesday, Sept. 21 , 2016.
