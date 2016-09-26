Area girls from Champaign Central, Centennial and Urbana compete at the Big 12 girls' golf tournament at the UI Golf Course in Savoy on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
Big 12 Girls Golf Tournament
Photographer: Heather Coit
Champaign Central's Mia Hayasaki chips the ball during the Big 12 girls' golf tournament at UI Golf Course in Savoy on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
Urbana's Aja Capel tees off at the Big 12 girls' golf tournament at UI Golf Course in Savoy on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
Champaign Centennial's Jordan Deluce tees off during the Big 12 girls' golf tournament at UI Golf Course in Savoy on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
Champaign Central's Mia Hayasaki hits the ball during the Big 12 girls' golf tournament at UI Golf Course in Savoy on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
Champaign Central's Mia Hayasaki watches her ball take off after teeing off during the Big 12 girls' golf tournament at UI Golf Course in Savoy on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
Champaign Centennial's Claire Sherrick keeps her eye on the ball during the Big 12 girls' golf tournament at UI Golf Course in Savoy on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
Champaign Central's Mackenzie McCoy keeps her eye on the ball at the Big 12 girls' golf tournament at UI Golf Course in Savoy on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
Champaign Central's Mackenzie McCoy lines up her shot at the Big 12 girls' golf tournament at UI Golf Course in Savoy on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
Urbana's Maya Mosley reacts positively to teeing off at the Big 12 girls' golf tournament at UI Golf Course in Savoy on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
Girls' golf tournament at UI Golf Course in Savoy on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
