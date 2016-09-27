Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, September 27, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Campustown Shooting Vigil
| Subscribe

Campustown Shooting Vigil

Tue, 09/27/2016 - 9:07pm | Robin Scholz

People gather on the south side of the Illini Union during a candlelight vigil in rememberance of Sunday's campustown shootings. On the University of Illinois campus in Urbana, IL on Tuesday, September 27, 2016.

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.