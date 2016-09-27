People gather on the south side of the Illini Union during a candlelight vigil in rememberance of Sunday's campustown shootings. On the University of Illinois campus in Urbana, IL on Tuesday, September 27, 2016.
Campustown Shooting Vigil
Photographer: Robin Scholz
UI Student Senate members Raneem Shamseldin, left, and Shani Benezra listen as Erik Lasaine, a UI student who was shot in the back in Sunday morning's shootings, talks to those gathered during a vigil in rememberance of the campustown shootings and death of George Korchev of Mundelein, who was down visiting Lasaine. On the University of Illinois campus in Urbana, IL on Tuesday, September 27, 2016.
Students hold candles during a vigil in rememberance of Sunday's campustown shootings. On the University of Illinois campus in Urbana, IL on Tuesday, September 27, 2016.
Erik Lasaine, a UI student who was shot in the back in Sunday mornings shootings, talks to those gathered during a vigil in rememberance of the campustown shootings and death of George Korchev of Mundelein, who was down visiting Lasaine. On the University of Illinois campus in Urbana, IL on Tuesday, September 27, 2016.
R-L-UI Police Chief Jeff Christiensen, Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh, Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb and UI Chancellor Robert Jones hold candles during a vigil in rememberance of Sunday's campustown shootings.On the University of Illinois campus in Urbana, IL on Tuesday, September 27, 2016.
