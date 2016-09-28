Champaign Police Lt. Dave Shaffer and Champaign Police Chief, Anthony Cobb, joined by local law enforcement and Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz, show video of the Sept. 25 shooting on Campustown during a press conference at the Champaign Police Department in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. Robbie Patton has been charged with the shooting.
Press conference: Campustown shooting
Photographer: Heather Coit
Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb gestures toward an image of Robbie Patton, who has been charged with the September 25 shooting, as Lt. Dave Shaffer far right, and Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz, look on during a press conference at the Champaign Police Department in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen listens to local to Champaign police as they address the Sept. 25 shooting in Campustown during a press conference at the Champaign Police Department in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer stands in front of an image of Robbie Patton, who is being charged with the Sept. 25 shooting in Campustown, as he waits for questions to begin from the press during a press conference at the Champaign Police Department in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer and Champaign Chief, Anthony Cobb, joined by local law enforcement and Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz, show video of last weekend's shooting during a press conference at the Champaign Police Department in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. Robbie Patton has been charged with the shooting.
Champaign County Sherrif Capt. Shane Cook, left, talks with Urbana Police Chief Patrick Connolly before the start of a press conference at the Champaign Police Department in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
University of Illinois Police Chief, Jeff Christensen, left, attends a press conference with Champaign County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Allen Jones at the Champaign Police Department in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
A scene from surveillance video shows revelers near the scene of a shooting on Campustown from Sept. 25, 2016. Champaign police showed the video during a press conference at the Champaign Police Department in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. Robbie Patton has been charged with the shooting.
