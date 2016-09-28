Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, September 28, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News 'Spilled drink' triggered Campustown shooting

Press conference: Campustown shooting
| Subscribe

Press conference: Campustown shooting

Wed, 09/28/2016 - 11:19am | Heather Coit

Champaign Police Lt. Dave Shaffer and Champaign  Police Chief, Anthony Cobb, joined by local law enforcement and Champaign County  State's Attorney Julia Rietz, show video of the Sept. 25 shooting on Campustown during a press conference at the Champaign Police Department in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. Robbie Patton has been charged with the shooting. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.