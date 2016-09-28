Illinois vs. Nebraska in a NCAA volleyball match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
UI Volleyball vs. Nebraska
Illinois' Michelle Strizak(4) during their match with Nebraska at Huff Hall in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
UI Volleyball vs. Nebraska
Illinois' Ali Bastianelli (5) and Jacqueline Quade(7) block during their match with Nebraska at Huff Hall in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
UI Volleyball vs. Nebraska
Illinois' Ali Bastianelli(5) during their match with Nebraska at Huff Hall in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
UI Volleyball vs. Nebraska
Illinois' Katie Stadick(12) celebrates a point during their match with Nebraska at Huff Hall in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
UI Volleyball vs. Nebraska
Illinois' Brandi Donnelly(3) and Caroline Welsh(21) team up for a hit during their match with Nebraska at Huff Hall in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
UI Volleyball vs. Nebraska
Illinois' Danielle Davis(10) digs out a ball during their match with Nebraska at Huff Hall in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
UI Volleyball vs. Nebraska
Illinois' Kevin Hambly during their match with Nebraska at Huff Hall in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
UI Volleyball vs. Nebraska
Illinois' Jacqueline Quade(7) during their match with Nebraska at Huff Hall in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
UI Volleyball vs. Nebraska
Illinois' Jacqueline Quade(7) celebrates a kill during their match with Nebraska at Huff Hall in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
UI Volleyball vs. Nebraska
Illinois' Michelle Strizak(4) during their match with Nebraska at Huff Hall in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
