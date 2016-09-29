Central vs. Centennial in a prep volleyball match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: Central vs. Centennial 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central celebrates a point vs. Centennial in a prep volleyball match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: Central vs. Centennial 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Rylee Hinton(16), gets a block on a ball hit by Centennial's Dakota Harmon(18) during their prep volleyball match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: Central vs. Centennial 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Centennial's during thier prep volleyball match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: Central vs. Centennial 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Centennial's during thier prep volleyball match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: Central vs. Centennial 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Centennial's during thier prep volleyball match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: Central vs. Centennial 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Taya Westfield celebrates a point vs. Centennial in a prep volleyball match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: Central vs. Centennial 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Casey Lavin(15), left, and Antonaya Howard(14) during a prep volleyball match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: Central vs. Centennial 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Sahirah Ellis celebrates a point during a prep volleyball match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: Central vs. Centennial 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Sahirah Ellis during thier prep volleyball match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: Central vs. Centennial 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Sahirah Ellis(22) watches as Central's Kate LeGrande(13) hits during thier prep volleyball match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: Central vs. Centennial 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Centennial's during thier prep volleyball match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: Central vs. Centennial 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Centennial's during thier prep volleyball match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.