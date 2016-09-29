Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, September 29, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Illinois Theatre: Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea
| Subscribe

Illinois Theatre: Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea

Thu, 09/29/2016 - 12:00am | Darrell Hoemann

Images from a rehearsal of Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on on Tuesday, September 27, 2016. Directed by guest director Tyrone Phillips, the play runs Sept. 29-Oct. 14.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.