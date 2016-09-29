Illinois Theatre: Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea

Images from a rehearsal of Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea in the Studio Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on on Tuesday, September 27, 2016. Directed by guest director Tyrone Phillips, the play runs Sept. 29-Oct. 14.
Dontrell Jones III played by Vincent Williams and Erika played by Diana Gardner
Erika played by Diana Gardner looks over her grandmother's makeup case.
Dontrell Jones III played by Vincent Williams after he has read notes made by his grandfather
Dad (Dontrell Jones Jr.) played by Raffeal Sears talks to Dontrell Jones III played by Vincent Williams
Dontrell Jones III played by Vincent Williams and Robby played by Xavier Roe
Ancestors from the sea return Dontrell Jones III played by Vincent Williams to Erika played by Diana Gardner
Dontrell Jones III played by Vincent Williams underwater as he tries to find his ancestors
Mom (Sophia Jones) played by Noelle Klyce (right) talks to the gathered family
Dontrell Jones III played by Vincent Williams wakes up from a dream
A dream of Dontrell Jones III played by Vincent Williams
