Brandon Collier sentencing
Fri, 09/30/2016 - 4:41pm | Heather Coit

Brandon Collier, convicted in the death of Terron Jackson,  is sentenced to 60 years in prison by Judge Thomas Difanis at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.

