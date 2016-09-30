Brandon Collier sentencing

Brandon Collier, convicted in the death of Terron Jackson, is sentenced to 60 years in prison by Judge Thomas Difanis at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Brandon Collier, convicted of the shooting death of Terron Jackson, is led into the courtroom.
Brandon Collier listens to Terron's sister, Keima Hampton, read aloud her victim impact statement as he sits next to attorney, Stephen Richards.
Keima Hampton fondly remembers her brother, Terron Jackson, as she reads her victim impact statement.
Friends and relatives of both Terron Jackson and Brandon Collier fill the courtroom, along with police involved in the investigation.
