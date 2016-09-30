Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Football: Danville vs Centennial

Fri, 09/30/2016 - 11:22pm | Holly Hart

Danville High School  football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10. 

