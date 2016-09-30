Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Justin Daubaris (#25) breaks between Centennial defenders Isaiah Wright (#50) and Leo Hall (#1). Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Tyrease James (#3) tries to escape Danville defender's Isaiah Parker (#8) and Marshawn Brown (#39). Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial quarterback Will Lindgren drops back to pass in the fourth quarter. Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's James Williams (#2) is surrounded by Danville's Justin Daubaris (#25), Quentin Smith (#9) and Lance Langley (#6) in the fourth quarter. Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Quentin Smith runs the ball in heavy rain during the second quarter. Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Jalen Pittman sits on the bench at the end of the third quarter with his team down 9-10. Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville Head Coach B.J. Luke. Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial Head Coach Lekevie Johnson watches from the sideline. Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Darryl Kelley (#5) tries to get away from the grasp of Centennial's Isaiah Wright (#50). Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville quarterback Quentin Smith (#9) runs the ball in the fourth quarter. Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial quarterback Christopher Comet (#6) looks to pass early in the first quarter. Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's James Williams looks to out run Danville defenders Jesse Driver (#17) and Justin Daubaris (#25) in the first quarter. Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Christopher Comet (#6) is pressured by Danville's Kolby Mayfield. Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Tyrease James (#3) runs the ball in the second quarter. Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Quentin Smith (#9) is tackled by Danville's Micah Brown (#24) and Joshua Hassell (#21) in the second quarter. Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Darryl Kelley (#5) reaches for a pass as Centennial's Tyrease James (#3) defends. Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial Head Coach Lekevie Johnson meets Danville Head Coach B.J. Luke at mid field after the game. Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.