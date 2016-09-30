Mahomet-Seymour vs. Prairie Central in a prep football game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
HS Football: M-S vs. Prairie Central
Mahomet-Seymour QB, Connor Thomas(12) tries to hold off Prairie Central's Alex Steidinger(74) in a prep football game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Michiel Coetzee(33) punts vs. Prairie Central in a prep football game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour fans vs. Prairie Central in a prep football game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour head coach Dr. Keith Pogue, walks the sideline in the rain vs. Prairie Central in a prep football game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour'sJoshua Johnson(1) intercepts a pass meant for Prairie Central's Ethan Kinkade(21) in a prep football game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Joshua Powell(70) celebrates a tackle vs. Prairie Central in a prep football game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Zach Daebelliehn(42), Joshua Powell (70), Lee Rexroad(51), Colton Grove (39) and Terrance Taylor (78) team up to take down Prairie Central's Billy Printz(10) in a prep football game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Hunter Crowley(40) tackles Prairie Central's Matt Kerns(30) in a prep football game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Connor Thomas(12) hands off to Zach Daebelliehn(42) in a prep football game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Tristan Leever(4) vs. Prairie Central in a prep football game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour's Hunter Crowley(40) tries to keep Prairie Central's Billy Printz(10) away from Tristan Leever(4) in a prep football game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Mahomet-Seymour head coach Dr. Keith Pogue, vs. Prairie Central in a prep football game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
