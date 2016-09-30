Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, September 30, 2016 83 Today's Paper

HS Football: M-S vs. Prairie Central
| Subscribe

HS Football: M-S vs. Prairie Central

Fri, 09/30/2016 - 5:49pm | Robin Scholz

Mahomet-Seymour vs. Prairie Central in a prep football game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.

Sections (3):Prep Sports, Football, Sports

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.