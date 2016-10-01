Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

C-U Illinois Futbol Fall Cup
Sat, 10/01/2016 - 2:42pm | Holly Hart

231 Youth Soccer teams compete in the Champaign-Urbana Illinois Futbol Club's Fall Cup, Saturday, October 1, 2016 on the University of Illinois campus! 

