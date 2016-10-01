231 Youth Soccer teams compete in the Champaign-Urbana Illinois Futbol Club's Fall Cup, Saturday, October 1, 2016 on the University of Illinois campus!
C-U Illinois Futbol Fall Cup
Photographer: Holly Hart
Max Cooper of the Illini Futbol Club waits to get intto the game Saturday morning. 231 Youth Soccer teams compete in the Champaign-Urbana Illinois Futbol Club's Fall Cup, Saturday, October 1, 2016 on the University of Illinois campus!
C-U Illinois Futbol Fall Cup
Photographer: Holly Hart
C-U Illinois Futbol Fall Cup
Photographer: Holly Hart
Betsy McKinney of team Pegasus from Deerfield throws in the ball as they take on the Millennium from Bloomington. 231 Youth Soccer teams compete in the Champaign-Urbana Illinois Futbol Club's Fall Cup, Saturday, October 1, 2016 on the University of Illinois campus!
C-U Illinois Futbol Fall Cup
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ty Clark practices his goal kicks with his team the Dogs from Mahomet-Seymour Saturday morning in Urbana. 231 Youth Soccer teams compete in the Champaign-Urbana Illinois Futbol Club's Fall Cup, Saturday, October 1, 2016 on the University of Illinois campus!
C-U Illinois Futbol Fall Cup
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Illini Futbol Club prepares to take on Misstate Decatur Saturday morning. 231 Youth Soccer teams compete in the Champaign-Urbana Illinois Futbol Club's Fall Cup, Saturday, October 1, 2016 on the University of Illinois campus!
C-U Illinois Futbol Fall Cup
Photographer: Holly Hart
Braxton Orick (front) and Johnny Wagner of team Midstate from Decatur wait to get into the game against Illini Futbol Club. 231 Youth Soccer teams compete in the Champaign-Urbana Illinois Futbol Club's Fall Cup, Saturday, October 1, 2016 on the University of Illinois campus!
C-U Illinois Futbol Fall Cup
Photographer: Holly Hart
C-U Illinois Futbol Fall Cup
Photographer: Holly Hart
C-U Illinois Futbol Fall Cup
Photographer: Holly Hart
C-U Illinois Futbol Fall Cup
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Dogs goalie Braden Lamb (right) makes a stop Saturday morning. 231 Youth Soccer teams compete in the Champaign-Urbana Illinois Futbol Club's Fall Cup, Saturday, October 1, 2016 on the University of Illinois campus!
