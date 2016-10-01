Oktoberfest 2016

Annual Oktoberfest in downtown Champaign, featuring Polka Dancing, beer and food. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Annual Oktoberfest in downtown Champaign, featuring Polka Dancing, beer and food. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Brad Renaud with Destihl serves up some traditional German favorites during Oktoberfest. Annual Oktoberfest in downtown Champaign, featuring Polka Dancing, beer and food. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Fred Kaiser of Fisher enjoys the beer, food and music of Oktoberfest. Annual Oktoberfest in downtown Champaign, featuring Polka Dancing, beer and food. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Kevin Cline a member of Dir Musikmeisters plays the Alphorn at Oktoberfest in downtown Champaign. Annual Oktoberfest in downtown Champaign, featuring Polka Dancing, beer and food. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tom Paoli a member of Dir Musikmeisters plays a solo on his according for the Oktoberfest crowd. Annual Oktoberfest in downtown Champaign, featuring Polka Dancing, beer and food. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Alexandra Foster with Destihl brings around warm fresh pretzels to the Oktoberfest crowd. Annual Oktoberfest in downtown Champaign, featuring Polka Dancing, beer and food. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Allison Cushing, 6 years old of Decatur dances as Kevin Cline from Dir Musikmeisters plays the Alphorn. Annual Oktoberfest in downtown Champaign, featuring Polka Dancing, beer and food. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Annual Oktoberfest in downtown Champaign, featuring Polka Dancing, beer and food. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.