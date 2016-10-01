Olympic Tribute

The Champaign Park District celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument. With a ceremony at Dodd's Park that includes new athletes that are being inducted into the Monument. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jim Turpin of WDWS Radio introduces the newest members to be inducted in the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument l-r Amanda McGrory, Brian Siemann, Joshua George and Nichole Millage. The Champaign Park District celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument. With a ceremony at Dodd's Park that includes new athletes that are being inducted into the Monument. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Joshua George receives his plaque and is all smiles. The Champaign Park District celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument. With a ceremony at Dodd's Park that includes new athletes that are being inducted into the Monument. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Former Olympian Jean Driscoll (left) presents Amanda McGrory with her plaque honoring McGrory's induction to the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes. The Champaign Park District celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument. With a ceremony at Dodd's Park that includes new athletes that are being inducted into the Monument. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jean Driscoll talks to the crowd about her Olympic experiences. The Champaign Park District celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument. With a ceremony at Dodd's Park that includes new athletes that are being inducted into the Monument. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Photographer: Holly Hart
New inductee Nichole Millage receives her plaque from former Olympian Mark Johnson. The Champaign Park District celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument. With a ceremony at Dodd's Park that includes new athletes that are being inducted into the Monument. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Paralympic athletes Jean Driscoll and Brian Siemann. The Champaign Park District celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument. With a ceremony at Dodd's Park that includes new athletes that are being inducted into the Monument. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Photographer: Holly Hart
New inductees l-r Joshua George, Brian Siemann Amanda McGrory and Nichole Millage. The Champaign Park District celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument. With a ceremony at Dodd's Park that includes new athletes that are being inducted into the Monument. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Nichole Millage shows off her Gold Medal and her new square at the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument. The Champaign Park District celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument. With a ceremony at Dodd's Park that includes new athletes that are being inducted into the Monument. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Photographer: Holly Hart
New inductee Brian Siemann. The Champaign Park District celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument. With a ceremony at Dodd's Park that includes new athletes that are being inducted into the Monument. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Joshua George unveils his square at the Tribute Monument. The Champaign Park District celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument. With a ceremony at Dodd's Park that includes new athletes that are being inducted into the Monument. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Photographer: Holly Hart
l-r Amanda McGrory, Brian Siemann, Joshua George and Nichole Millage the newest inductees to the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument. The Champaign Park District celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument. With a ceremony at Dodd's Park that includes new athletes that are being inducted into the Monument. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Former Olympian's Jean Driscoll and Mark Johnson participate in the 25th Anniversary of the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument. The Champaign Park District celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument. With a ceremony at Dodd's Park that includes new athletes that are being inducted into the Monument. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Members of the Marching Illini Sam Litt (left) and Will Ernst play the National Anthem at the being of the program. The Champaign Park District celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument. With a ceremony at Dodd's Park that includes new athletes that are being inducted into the Monument. Saturday, October 1, 2016.
