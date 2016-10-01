Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, October 1, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Olympic Tribute
| Subscribe

Olympic Tribute

Sat, 10/01/2016 - 3:55pm | Holly Hart

The Champaign Park District celebrates the  25th Anniversary of the Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Monument. With a ceremony at Dodd's Park that includes new athletes that are being inducted into the Monument. Saturday, October 1, 2016. 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.