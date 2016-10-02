Annual University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Open House, Sunday, October 2, 2016. Exhibits, demos and lots of animals.
-
U of I Vet Med Open House 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
5 year-old Jennifer Di get a close look at a turtle during the annual Vet Med open house. Annual University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Open House, Sunday, October 2, 2016. Exhibits, demos and lots of animals.
-
U of I Vet Med Open House 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
Haylee Dolash, 6 years-old from Clinton, Iowa listens to the heart beat of Lucy the Beagle during the Vet Med Open House. Annual University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Open House, Sunday, October 2, 2016. Exhibits, demos and lots of animals.
-
U of I Vet Med Open House 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
Visitors to the Vet Med Open House check out the Pathology Department at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. Annual University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Open House, Sunday, October 2, 2016. Exhibits, demos and lots of animals.
-
U of I Vet Med Open House 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ava Painton, 4 years of Charleston checks out the Greyhounds at the Vet Med. Open House Sunday morning in Urbana. Annual University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Open House, Sunday, October 2, 2016. Exhibits, demos and lots of animals.
-
U of I Vet Med Open House 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
Gwen (right), 5 and Luke, 4 Logsdon of Urbana discover the wonders at the annual Vet Med Open House Sunday afternoon. Annual University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Open House, Sunday, October 2, 2016. Exhibits, demos and lots of animals.
-
U of I Vet Med Open House 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
Vet Med student Alexandra Kozysa answers questions about Birds of Prey during the annual Vet Med Open House. Annual University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Open House, Sunday, October 2, 2016. Exhibits, demos and lots of animals.
-
U of I Vet Med Open House 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
Annual University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Open House, Sunday, October 2, 2016. Exhibits, demos and lots of animals.
-
U of I Vet Med Open House 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Birds of Prey. Annual University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Open House, Sunday, October 2, 2016. Exhibits, demos and lots of animals.
-
U of I Vet Med Open House 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jay the Umbrella Cockatoo talks in Nancy Evan's ear Sunday afternoon at the Vet Med Open House. Annual University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Open House, Sunday, October 2, 2016. Exhibits, demos and lots of animals.
-
U of I Vet Med Open House 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
Luke McKinney, 7 years old of Champaign has his face painted by Vet Med student David Liss during the annual open house. Annual University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Open House, Sunday, October 2, 2016. Exhibits, demos and lots of animals.
-
U of I Vet Med Open House 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
Annual University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Open House, Sunday, October 2, 2016. Exhibits, demos and lots of animals.
-
U of I Vet Med Open House 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
Vet Med student Ashley Palkowetz talks about Parrots to the visitors of the annual Vet Med Open House. Annual University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Open House, Sunday, October 2, 2016. Exhibits, demos and lots of animals.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.