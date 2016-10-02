Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, October 2, 2016 83 Today's Paper

U of I Vet Med Open House 2016
| Subscribe

U of I Vet Med Open House 2016

Sun, 10/02/2016 - 5:36pm | Holly Hart

Annual University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Open House, Sunday, October 2, 2016. Exhibits, demos and lots of animals. 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.