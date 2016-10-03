Judge Rosenbaum sworn in

Randy Rosenbaum was sworn in as circuit judge for Champaign County, at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday Oct. 3, 2016.
Randy Rosenbaum has his news robe put on by his wife Jill at a swearing in ceremony for him as circuit judge for Champaign County, at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday Oct. 3, 2016.
Randy Rosenbaum raises his hand during a swearing in ceremony for him as circuit judge for Champaign County, at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday Oct. 3, 2016.
Randy Rosenbaum talks to a packed courtroom after a swearing in ceremony for him as circuit judge for Champaign County, at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday Oct. 3, 2016.
Champaign County Presiding Judge Tom Difanis, center listens during a swearing in ceremony for Randy Rosenbaum, as circuit judge for Champaign County, at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday Oct. 3, 2016.
Chief Judge Dan Flannell speaks at a swearing in ceremony for Randy Rosenbaum, as circuit judge for Champaign County, at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday Oct. 3, 2016.
Champaign County Presiding Judge Tom Difanis laugh at a joke during a swearing in ceremony for Randy Rosenbaum, as circuit judge for Champaign County, at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday Oct. 3, 2016.
Randy Rosenbaum listens Chief Judge Dan Flannell speak, at a swearing in ceremony for Rosenbaum, as circuit judge for Champaign County, at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday Oct. 3, 2016.
Circuit Judge Randy Rosenbaum shakes hands after a swearing in ceremony for him at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday Oct. 3, 2016.
