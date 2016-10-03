Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Judge Rosenbaum sworn in
Mon, 10/03/2016 - 10:17am | John Dixon

Randy Rosenbaum was sworn in as circuit judge for Champaign County, at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday Oct. 3, 2016. 

